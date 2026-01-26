Azerbaijan unveils latest figures on amnesty act-covered individuals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. ​ The Azerbaijani parliament's decision, dated December 19, 2025, to declare an amnesty in observance of the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," was implemented from December 22, 2025, to January 26, 2026, affecting 12,336 individuals within the Penitentiary and Probation Services of the Ministry of Justice, as well as the Investigation Department, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to information, 4,977 individuals who benefitted from the amnesty were granted temporary release from imprisonment, while 6,613 received relief from non-incarceration sentences. Furthermore, the sentences of 734 individuals previously sentenced to imprisonment were reduced by six months. Additionally, 12 individuals were absolved of criminal liability within the investigative jurisdiction of the judicial authorities.

''Besides, 13 people who served sentences in prisons were released for participating in the Second Karabakh War, and 13 people for reaching the age of 60 by the decision's enforcement date.

"Of the persons to whom the amnesty was applied, 1,021 didn't pose a major public danger, 10,502 committed less serious crimes, and 813 committed serious crimes. In total, 11,761 of the persons covered by the amnesty were men (17 minors), and 575 were women.

The implementation of the amnesty act continues," the source pointed out.