Israel and Azerbaijan intend to raise strategic partnership to new level - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan and Israel intend to raise their strategic partnership to a new level, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said during the Azerbaijan-Israel Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We strive to increase mutual investment and develop people-to-people contacts. I'm confident we'll succeed," he mentioned.

According to the minister, Israel and Azerbaijan are pillars of stability in their regions and have developed economies.

Sa'ar noted that trade between the countries increased by approximately 50% in 2025, exceeding $360 million.

"I'm confident that next year and in the years to come, these figures will be even higher, but this growth is already significant," the minister explained.

According to him, Azerbaijan holds an important regional position and boasts a key geographic location.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar embarked on a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, visiting the capitals Baku and Astana, with the objective of enhancing bilateral political and economic relations. The itinerary encompasses a range of formal engagements and discussions with governmental representatives and civil society stakeholders, featuring participants from local Jewish communities.

