Azerbaijan launches modernized public finance information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan has taken a new step toward digitalizing state finance management with the approval of the “Digital Public Finance” Information System (hereinafter DPFIS), President Ilham Aliyev announced in a decree dated January 26, 2026, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The decree establishes the legal, organizational, and technological framework for the system, aiming to make public finance management more efficient, transparent, and agile while expanding the use of digital technologies in financial processes. DPFIS is designed to create a unified digital environment for planning, execution, control, and analysis of public finances.

The Ministry of Finance will act as the owner and operator of DPFIS, which includes 13 core subsystems covering areas such as budget management, public financial oversight, financing of state programs and investments, debt and financial obligations management, digital monitoring of state enterprises, electronic exemption (e-exemption), e-contracts, e-accounting, e-fees, e-revenues, electronic standardized reporting, treasury digital management, and the centralized automated system for administrative fines.

Designed as a fully integrated ecosystem, DPFIS will enable real-time collection and analysis of data on revenues and expenditures of the state and consolidated budgets, ensure targeted and efficient spending of public funds, monitor state debt and obligations, evaluate and finance state investment projects, manage cash execution of the budget, centralize accounting, and cover other key areas including electronic contracts, e-accounting, and administrative fines.

The system will be accessible to government agencies, legal entities, and individuals via electronic cabinets, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of financial data and expanding analytical capabilities for decision-making.

The decree tasks the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport with implementing the system, ensuring its security, integrating it with other state information systems, and continuously improving its functionality.

“The Digital Public Finance Information System will play a key role in enhancing transparency and efficiency in state financial management and further advancing the principles of digital government,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.