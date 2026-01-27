Uzbekistan discusses rollout of large-scale projects with Global Infrastructure Partners

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 27. Uzbekistan and U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) discussed the implementation of large-scale projects in industry, energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Eric Varvel, Partner, Global Head of Capital Formation, and Executive Committee member of GIP, part of the BlackRock Group.

The sides also addressed priority areas for deepening investment cooperation, including support for industrial modernization, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the expansion of project finance mechanisms. Discussions also focused on strengthening engagement with global institutional investors and promoting a stable, transparent, and predictable investment climate.

Global Infrastructure Partners was founded in 2006 in the United States. The company currently manages assets worth approximately $170 billion and operates offices in New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, and other global financial centers. A renewable energy company under Global Infrastructure Partners’ control is among the leading firms in this sector in the United States.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel