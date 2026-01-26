Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid for inclusive education in Kenya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Azerbaijan has provided $20,000 in humanitarian assistance to the St. Ursula Chamakhanga Special School in Kenya’s Vihiga County, continuing its growing development cooperation with the East African country, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya told Trend.

The aid was delivered through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), which operates under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the embassy, the contribution follows AIDA’s first financial assistance package in 2025 and is aimed at addressing the school’s most urgent needs.

The funding will support the renovation of classrooms and dormitories, improve access to drinking water, and cover the purchase of educational materials and essential furniture for students with intellectual disabilities.

A ceremony marking the handover of the assistance was held on January 26 at the school. The event was attended by Vihiga County Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, County Commissioner Florence Sitawa, officials from Kenya’s Ministry of Education, and members of the local community. During the visit, Ambassador Hajiyev reviewed the renovation work and equipment procured through AIDA’s support.

Speaking at the event, Hajiyev underscored the role of inclusive education in promoting sustainable development and equality. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s broader humanitarian engagement in Kenya and other African countries, particularly in education, youth empowerment, culture, and healthcare, implemented through AIDA and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Kitiezo described AIDA’s activities as a reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable development and South-South cooperation, thanking the Azerbaijani government for its continued support. He also pointed to educational scholarships awarded to Kenyan students under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant program, saying the initiative has strengthened people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Benina Wafula, the school’s director, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan’s embassy for facilitating the renewed assistance after the school’s appeal. She said the initiative would leave a lasting positive impression of Azerbaijan among residents of Vihiga County.

