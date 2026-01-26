Azerbaijan predicts growth in air flights with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Air flights between Azerbaijan and Israel will be increased, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Sa'ar, he noted that the number of tourists from Israel to Azerbaijan in 2025 doubled compared to 2024.

According to him, there are currently 20 flights between Azerbaijan and Israel.

"Depending on the results of the negotiations, this number is expected to increase," the minister pointed out.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.

