The Rising Light: REZA exhibition presented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO)

From January 23 to March 27, the photography exhibition “The Rising Light” by world-renowned photographer and photojournalist Reza Deghati (REZA) is hosted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. The project, which is supported by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Heydar Aliyev International Airport, both part of AZCON Holding, and Boeing, is presented within the cultural program of airport’s Terminal 1 international area.

The Rising Light presents Azerbaijan through REZA’s distinctive artistic perspective, where the country’s rich historical heritage seamlessly intertwines with the rhythm of contemporary life. The exhibition offers a layered visual portrait of Azerbaijan, created for a broad international audience.

Choosing Heydar Aliyev International Airport as the exhibition venue is deeply symbolic. As one of the region’s largest aviation hubs, welcoming tens of thousands of passengers daily from around the world, the airport serves as a platform for cultural dialogue and a first visual introduction to Azerbaijan. The exhibition’s placement in the international area of Terminal 1 underscores its global scope and international focus.

Support for the project from Azerbaijan Airlines, Boeing, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport reflects the partners’ shared commitment to integrating cultural initiatives into the international aviation environment and to expanding aviation’s role as a bridge for cultural exchange. Conceived as a visual narrative of the country, the exhibition explores Azerbaijan through its people, landscapes, and everyday life. REZA’s works convey the spirit of place, the resilience of traditions, and the diversity of cultural expressions that shape modern Azerbaijan.

The exhibition brings together 44 photographic works by REZA. A dedicated section focuses on UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Walled City of Baku (Icheri Sheher) and the Shirvanshahs' Palace, the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, and the Sheki Khan’s Palace.

“‘The Rising Light’ presents Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and human stories through a unified perspective. Through this project, we introduce our country to guests not merely as a destination, but as a place defined by its rich values and cultural memory,” said Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. He also noted that cultural initiatives align with AZAL’s broader development strategy and complement the airline’s technical modernization efforts: “This year, a next-generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will join AZAL’s fleet. I am confident that this step will make a significant contribution to turning our passengers’ dream journeys into reality.”

“Aviation connects people not only through destinations, but through shared experiences,” said Aysem Sargin, Managing Director of Boeing Türkiye and Central Asia. “By supporting The Rising Light, Boeing is proud to help create a space where global travelers can engage with Azerbaijan’s rich culture, history, and human stories. This exhibition reflects our belief that Boeing airplanes do more than enable travel - they connect people, cultures and ideas across the world.”

This idea of cultural dialogue and the human dimension of travel is further reflected in the personal artistic expression of the exhibition’s author, photographer Reza.

“"The Rising Light" is my testimony to Azerbaijan's soul — a nation that has transformed suffering into resilience and darkness into illumination. As the poet Rumi taught, "The wound is the place where the Light enters you." Through these photographs, I bear witness to people who honor their ancient heritage while building their future,” said Reza Deghati.

REZA is a world-renowned photographer and photojournalist, widely recognized for his focus on human stories and social contexts. Over more than 40 years of professional activity, he has worked in over 100 countries, documenting key moments of modern history. REZA has worked extensively in Azerbaijan, capturing significant chapters of the country’s recent history, including the tragic events of the late 20th century, the experiences of refugees, and the First and Second Karabakh Wars.

For his contributions to peacebuilding and the development of cultural dialogue, REZA was awarded the Order of Dostlug (Friendship) by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

His work has been honored with numerous prestigious international awards, including the Infinity Award from the International Center of Photography in New York, the Lucie Award, the HIPA Award for outstanding contribution to photography, and the Honorary Medal of the University of Missouri. REZA also holds an honorary degree from the American University of Paris, is an Ashoka Senior Fellow, and is a Chevalier of the French National Order of Merit.