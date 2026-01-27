Azerbaijani oil shifts down in price

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
27 January 2026
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.48, or 0.7%, on January 26 from the previous level, coming in at $67.86 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.51, or 0.78%, to $65.25 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went down by $0.51, or 1.38%, to $36.56 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.45, or 0.66%, to $67.82 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

