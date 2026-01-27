Azerbaijani oil shifts down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.48, or 0.7%, on January 26 from the previous level, coming in at $67.86 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.51, or 0.78%, to $65.25 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went down by $0.51, or 1.38%, to $36.56 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.45, or 0.66%, to $67.82 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel