Iran vows strong and comprehensive response to any aggression - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Iran will deliver a decisive and comprehensive response to any act of aggression, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that compared to previous periods, Iran has emerged more robust and well-equipped than ever before. He added that the country relies on its capabilities and experience, noting that past events, particularly last year’s conflict, have further strengthened Iran.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched military air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking officials.

In the evening of the same day, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at many targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting that the attacks had ceased.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel