Turkmenbashi oil refinery achieves major production gains in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. The Turkmenbashi oil processing complex of Turkmennebit State Concern received and processed 4.96 million tons of oil transported via pipelines and maritime routes in 2025, which is 107.9% more than in the previous year, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

Key production figures for Turkmenistan's oil sector in 2025 include: Diesel fuel – 1.54 million tons, Gasoline – 1.48 million tons, Kerosene – 434,000 tons, Liquefied gas – 124,200 tons, Polypropylene – 57,600 tons, and Lubricants – 54,100 tons.

The Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex (TOPC), the largest refinery in Turkmenistan, plays an indispensable role in transforming crude oil and gas condensate into high-quality petroleum and petrochemical products. As a critical pillar of the nation's economy, TOPC significantly contributes to both industrial production and export revenues. The complex produces a broad range of products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and polypropylene, which are subsequently exported to international markets spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

On January 16, 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhammedov approved a decision to modernize the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex, which includes an upgrade to its Kenar oil storage and loading facilities, further reinforcing the strategic importance of this key energy infrastructure.