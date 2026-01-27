Azerbaijan secures almost full access to fiber broadband internet - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Fiber broadband internet access in Azerbaijan has grown from just 9% to nearly 100% for households and businesses, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past five years, Azerbaijan has achieved a remarkable digital transformation through the Online Azerbaijan project.

He noted that the aim of this initiative, which was launched in 2021 as part of the strategic roadmap for the development of the internet infrastructure in the country, was to provide access to high-speed broadband internet for all its citizens, especially in underserved and remote regions.

"By the end of 2025, this project achieved full coverage across the country. This achievement has fundamentally reshaped the fixed broadband internet market in Azerbaijan. The impact of this transformation is clearly reflected in the performance indicators. According to Ookla Speedtest Intelligence, the median speed of fixed broadband internet across the country has increased from approximately 10 Mbps in 2020 to approximately 90 Mbps by the end of last year," Asadov explained.

The official pointed out that beyond these technical achievements, the social dimension of this progress is actually of greater importance.

"More than 40% of the project work is focused on rural areas, where about half of our population lives. As a result of replacing old copper networks with modern fiber-optic infrastructure through a public-private partnership model, we have significantly reduced the digital divide and ensured that geography is no longer a barrier to opportunities. However, infrastructure alone is not enough to realize our digital ambitions," he added.

The Azerbaijan Hospitality Connectivity Summit is being held in cooperation with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Ookla, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

