Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss potential work on Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26.​ Today, during discussions with Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank (WB), we evaluated the ongoing collaboration between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the WB and emphasized the potential for expanding our partnership, said the company's chairperson, Rovshan Rustamov, Trend reports.

Rustamov noted that the discussion also covered the World Bank’s involvement in the 2nd phase of the Baku International Sea Port, technical support for projects along the Zangezur Corridor, and potential investment opportunities.

TRIPP or Zangezur Corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) is a U.S.-brokered strategic, multimodal transport corridor connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan enclave via Armenia. Initiated in 2025, this project aims to create a 27-mile, 99-year secured route to foster regional economic integration and serve as a vital link in the "Middle Corridor" connecting Europe and Asia.