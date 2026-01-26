Azerbaijan and Israel hold talks on normalizing relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. I informed the Israeli minister about Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Moshe Sa'ar.

"I also shared my views on the results achieved after the historic meeting in Washington.

At the same time, I shared my views on the construction work being carried out in the liberated territories, the return of former internally displaced persons, the creation of a new life there, and issues related to mines," the foreign minister added.

On January 25, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commenced a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, visiting Baku with the aim of strengthening bilateral political and economic ties. The itinerary includes a series of formal engagements and discussions with government officials, civil society representatives, and participants from local Jewish communities.