Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves surpass $85B by 2026

As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves surpassed a significant amount. The assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) contributed substantially to this total. Over the past year, the country's reserves saw a notable increase, with a portion held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

