Uzbekistan’s Central Bank sets next policy rate meeting date

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has scheduled its next Board meeting to review the key policy rate for March 18, 2026, Trend reports via the bank.

At its previous meeting, the Board decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 14% per annum, citing stronger-than-expected economic activity in 2025, driven primarily by resilient aggregate demand. Inflation has continued to move along a downward trajectory, with the slowdown in goods price growth becoming increasingly broad-based.

In July 2024, the Central Bank made a significant move by reducing the policy rate to 13.5%, which is the first time it has dipped below 14% in seven years. The rate held steady at that level until March 2025, when it was elevated back to 14%, where it currently resides.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel