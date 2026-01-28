Kazakhstan set to join OTS-run emergency response mechanism

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. The Majilis (lower house of Kazakhstan’s Parliament) has ratified an agreement to establish a joint civil protection mechanism among the members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Majilis.

The agreement aims to create a unified response system for natural disasters and emergency situations that may arise within the member states, observer countries, and other nations.

The key functions of the newly established Civil Protection Mechanism include disaster response, lifesaving operations, providing medical assistance, ensuring emergency communications, risk monitoring and analysis, offering shelter, delivering humanitarian aid during catastrophes and emergencies, and enhancing preparedness and prevention efforts.

Another critical component of the agreement is the development of common standards for professional training, alongside theoretical and practical training programs designed to enhance the skills of emergency management personnel at all levels. These initiatives will aim to improve the overall competency of staff working in the field of disaster and emergency management.

To oversee the implementation of the agreement’s objectives, a Council of Ministers responsible for emergency management and a Secretariat for the Civil Protection Mechanism will be established within the OTS.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), formerly the Turkic Council, is an intergovernmental entity facilitating cooperation among Turkic nations, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, with observers such as Hungary and Turkmenistan. Established on October 3, 2009, and rebranded in 2021, it is based in Istanbul and comprises various councils addressing political, economic, cultural, and security matters.

Key initiatives include the Turkic World Vision 2040 strategic roadmap and transport corridor developments, positioning OTS as a significant geopolitical platform in Eurasia focused on deeper integration and collaboration across diverse sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel