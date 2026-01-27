Azerbaijan's SOFAZ fully implements state budget obligation in 2025
In 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) successfully met its obligations by transferring funds to the state budget as scheduled. This figure experienced an increase compared to the last year.
