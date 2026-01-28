Turkish President Erdoğan holds phone talks with US Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump, the Turkish Presidential Administration’s Public Relations Department reported, Trend writes.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments in Syria, the Gaza Peace Council process, and matters related to the defense industry.

According to the statement, Erdoğan highlighted his readiness to take further steps to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United States, stressing that raising the level of relations in all areas serves the common interests of both countries.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire and integration agreement in Syria, noting that the process is being monitored jointly with US and Syrian officials.

Erdoğan expressed confidence that the Gaza Peace Council will help resolve the humanitarian crisis and that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will contribute to lasting peace in the region.