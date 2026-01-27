Azerbaijan’s BSE unveils transport-logistics firms set to enter bond market (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27.​ One or two more companies from the transport and logistics sector intend to issue bonds in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Ruslan Khalilov told Trend.

According to the chairman, state-owned enterprises should enter the market with bond issues.

"One of the main strategic initiatives in the 'Strategic Development Plan for 2024-2026' approved by the Supervisory Board of the BSE is to encourage and involve state-owned enterprises in bonds. We are actively negotiating with state-owned enterprises. We have also met with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) several times before and even prepared a short informational presentation for ADY about the opportunities of the local capital market. I'm very glad that ADY has started issuing bonds

According to the information we have, there are one or two more companies from the transport and logistics sector that intend to issue bonds. We are negotiating with all of these companies. We are even preparing and sending the necessary additional information to some companies to further assist them in making a decision. That's, several state and private companies are quite interested in issuing bonds," Khalilov noted.