Turkmenistan Airlines expands global reach with new international routes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27. Turkmenistan’s national air carrier has switched to a new international flight schedule from January 25, expanding direct air connectivity from Ashgabat to 14 major cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Under the updated schedule, the airline operates direct flights to key economic hubs in Europe (London, Frankfurt, Milan), Asia (Beijing, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Delhi), and the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah), as well as to Istanbul and Kazan, ensuring stable links with Turkey and Russia.

Flight frequencies have been adjusted to meet demand. Routes to Istanbul and Kazan remain the most intensive, while destinations in the Persian Gulf are served with up to seven flights per week. European routes operate twice weekly, and Asian destinations are served once or twice a week.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines introduced an additional weekly flight on the Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat route starting from January 4, 2026, as part of Ashgabat’s broader strategy to strengthen its role as an international transit hub.