Kazakhstan aims to increase planting areas for potatoes, carrots, and corn in 2026
Photo: National Statistics Committee
At a government meeting, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov emphasized that in 2026, Kazakhstan's regions ought to expand their planting areas for vegetables that hold social importance, especially potatoes and carrots.
