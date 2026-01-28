Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank targets to make stocks accessible to wide range of investors - CFO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank targets to make stocks accessible to a wide range of investors, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Murad Suleymanov said at a press conference on the preparatory process for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the bank's shares, Trend reports.

According to him, as of today, the bank has over 17.7 million shares, of which approximately 5%, or 932,926 ordinary, registered shares, are planned to be offered to the market.

"We are currently working on finalizing the issue prospectus, pricing the shares, and forming another framework. These and other conditions, including market factors, investor interest, evaluation results, and international practices, will be taken into account.

Our main goal is to make the shares accessible to a wide range of investors. We plan to build the share sales process through both digital and physical channels. The underwriter will be PASHA Capital. At the same time, we are currently negotiating with other brokerage companies," he emphasized.

PASHA Capital Investment Company, a subsidiary of PASHA Holding since 2012, offers brokerage, underwriting, margin trading, and financial advisory services in Azerbaijan. It is regarded as a top broker on the Baku Stock Exchange, covering over 2,000,000 trading instruments. As of early 2025, it commands approximately 45% market share in the country's capital markets and has been awarded "Best Investment Company in Azerbaijan" by Cbonds Awards and "Best Broker in Azerbaijan" by EMEA Finance.

