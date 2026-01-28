IMF notes Turkmenistan's fiscal reform and inflation management progress (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, January 28. The IMF’s 2025 consultation on Turkmenistan highlighted the country’s progress in 2024 in moderating inflation, improving the non-hydrocarbon fiscal balance, and tightening monetary conditions, Anna Bordon, Turkmenistan’s mission chief at the IMF, told Trend.

She said that over the past year, the IMF engaged with Turkmenistan to assess macroeconomic developments, risks, and policies aimed at supporting more diversified, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

"IMF advice centered on strengthening fiscal management, enhancing public spending efficiency, modernizing monetary and exchange rate frameworks, and improving the quality and transparency of economic statistics," Bordon added.

Earlier, the latest IMF report, "World Economic Outlook," indicated that consumer price growth in Turkmenistan will reach 3.9% in 2025 and rise to 5% in 2026, with a longer-term forecast of 8% by 2030. These estimates reflect continued efforts to maintain price stability amid evolving domestic and external economic conditions.