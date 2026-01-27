Baku and Turkmenbashi seaports discuss expansion of Caspian transit corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A delegation from the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, led by Director Parakhat Jumayev, met with the management of the Baku International Seaport to discuss cooperation on developing the Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport corridor, Trend reports, citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meeting with Director of Baku International Sea Port LLC Eldar Salahov was also attended by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the strategic role of the Turkmenbashi–Baku route in boosting cargo flows across the Caspian Sea, strengthening east–west connectivity, and advancing the Middle Corridor amid growing bilateral trade.

The parties reviewed progress in increasing freight volumes and simplifying transit procedures. Reductions in maritime and rail tariffs were noted as key factors supporting the expansion of multimodal transportation and transit container handling.

Special attention was paid to the development of the Caspian Sea–Black Sea international transport corridor, linking the ports of Turkmenbashi, Baku, Poti, Batumi, and Constanta, as well as prospects for enhancing cooperation with interested partners, including the European Union.