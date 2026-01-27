Azerbaijan rolls out digital star rating for hotels and tour guide certification - official

Baku, Azerbaijan, January 27. Since the end of 2025, we have been conducting star classification of hotels and certification of guides through a digital platform, the Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Rashad Aliyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark today on the sidelines of the Hospitality Connectivity Summit in Baku.

"Our goal is to digitize all services provided by the state to the tourism sector. Negotiations are currently underway with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we have compiled a list of internet providers for hotels in the country," he said.

The official added that the process will begin with monitoring these providers.

“A detailed report will be presented after the monitoring,” he concluded.