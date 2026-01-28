Kazakhstan faces oil export losses due to attacks on CPC

Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium official telegram account

Two new single-point moorings (SPMs) have been ordered from the UAE, with a delivery time of about 30 days. The setup process will take approximately 70 days. The CPC operates a critical pipeline for oil transport from Kazakhstan to Russia, handling a significant portion of the country's oil exports. Following attacks on November 29, 2025, and January 13, 2026, that damaged the marine infrastructure, SPM-2 is under repair, while SPM-3 has recently returned to service after maintenance.

