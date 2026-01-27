Azerbaijan dispatches another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent to Ukraine, Trend reports.

Another tranche of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to Ukraine has been sent by the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Sumgait Technology Park.

The aid was delivered by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid related to electricity supply to Ukraine.