Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Chinese CITIC Construction ink framework agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and China’s CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. have signed a framework agreement to explore potential cooperation opportunities, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The agreement was signed on January 28 during a meeting between SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf and CITIC Construction chairman Yang Jianqiang.

The two sides discussed their successful past cooperation and reviewed potential joint projects in energy infrastructure, downstream, and possible joint ventures.

SOCAR also shared information on its ongoing projects in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as its corporate strategic objectives.

CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of CITIC Group.

Besides its traditional business in engineering sector, the company also expands its service portfolio and offers a whole range of value-added services. Based on the comprehensive advantages endowed by its parent company CITIC Group whose business covers six major sectors including finance, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate and infrastructure, the company offers clients with financial and consulting services and other all-round CITIC-branded services featured with the most efficient and economical solutions.

The company has, up to now, set up branches in Algeria, Angola, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, South Africa, Kenya, Myanmar and a number of other overseas markets.