Iran launches construction of Kalaleh-Aghband customs checkpoint on border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The process of building a customs checkpoint on the Iranian side of the Kalaleh-Aghband highway bridge on the Iranian border with Azerbaijan has begun, Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, the supervisor of Customs for East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of two customs checkpoints in the East Azerbaijan Province is in the spotlight. One of them is the Jolfa customs checkpoint.

Abbaszadeh added that currently about 300 trucks can pass through the Jolfa customs checkpoint daily. With the construction and commissioning of the customs checkpoint in the Kalaleh-Aghband direction, 1,300 trucks will be able to pass through this customs checkpoint daily.

The foundation-laying ceremony of the Aghband road bridge on the state border with Iran in the territory of the East Zangezur economic region was held on September 21, 2022. The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway, with a length of 112 kilometers, will be connected to the highway network of Iran through the Araz river. The bridge will be 216 meters long and 24.5 meters wide. The bridge will have two lanes for vehicles and one lane for pedestrians in each direction. It is also planned to build a state border exit point on the territory of both countries, capable of receiving at least 1,000 cargo vehicles (export, import, and transit goods) with 500 entries and 500 exits per day.

The commissioning of the Kalaleh-Aghband highway bridge is planned for March this year.

