Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Oman (PHOTO)

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova paid an official visit to Oman today, the parliament's statement says, Trend reports.

The parliamentary delegation led by the speaker was welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Mohammed bin Salim Al-Suleimani, a member of the parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan at the Majlis al-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Oman, members of the assembly, Azerbaijani Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov and other officials.

The itinerary outlines several engagements with the nation's officials by Gafarova.

