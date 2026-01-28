Kazakhstan moves to revamp majority of its constitution with key amendments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. Proposed amendments will affect 84% of the text of the Kazakhstan Constitution, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court Bakyt Nurmukhanov said while presenting a consolidated draft of amendments to members of the Constitutional Reform Commission, Trend reports via the official Telegram channel of the commission.

According to Nurmukhanov, the document was developed and finalized with careful consideration of the proposals submitted by citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts.

He highlighted that the draft of the updated Constitution comprises a Preamble, 11 sections, and 104 articles. Notably, two new sections, titled “The People’s Council” and “Amendments and Additions to the Constitution,” have been introduced, while four existing sections have undergone renaming.

The amendments and additions encompass all sections of the Constitution, with changes being made to 77 articles.

Nurmukhanov emphasized that these proposed changes represent a significant and well-thought-out step, aimed at revising conceptual approaches, enhancing legal clarity, and improving the overall quality of the Basic Law.

He also noted that parallel work on the consolidated draft is being conducted by working groups of qualified lawyers and linguists. These specialists have diligently ensured precise legal wording while eliminating inconsistencies, ambiguities, and discrepancies in interpretation.

In his view, the proposed reforms touch upon the very foundations of Kazakhstan's constitutional framework, signaling a profound transformation of the Constitution and holding considerable potential for further institutional and structural advancements.

“The guarantees for the realization and protection of constitutional rights and freedoms of individuals and citizens are being strengthened. While maintaining the presidential form of governance, the organization of unified state power is undergoing significant changes,” Nurmukhanov said.

He also outlined key reforms, including the introduction of a new unicameral Parliament model, expanded forms of citizen participation in state governance, enhanced efficiency of human rights protection mechanisms, and a stronger role of the Constitutional Court in ensuring the rule of law based on the Constitution.

The constitutional innovations, he added, allow for a renewed interpretation of the mission of the state, the content of its functions, and the principles governing relations between state bodies, civil society institutions, and citizens, enabling broader involvement of civil society in addressing matters of national importance.