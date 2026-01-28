Kyrgyzstan to launch new electronic system for school transfers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 28. Kyrgyzstan will develop and launch a new electronic system for school transferring between general education institutions in the near future, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The directive to develop the mechanism was given to the Ministry of Education by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a regular staff meeting with the heads of state bodies and structural divisions of the Presidential Administration.

During the meeting, issues related to the introduction of innovative digital mechanisms in the fields of education and tourism were also discussed.

"We have successfully implemented electronic registration for first grade, which parents have already become accustomed to. Now it is time to establish the same order for student transfers. The system should automatically display available places in classes and eliminate human bias in decision-making. This will ease the workload of school administrations and make the process transparent for every parent," Kasymaliev emphasized.

Kyrgyzstan hosts over 2,170 schools serving more than 1.5 million children as of January 2026, alongside approximately 74 to 78 higher education institutions, including both state and private universities. The vocational education system comprises around 110 primary vocational schools and over 120 secondary vocational institutions. Notably, many schools are in urgent need of renovations, with over 200 identified as emergency cases.

