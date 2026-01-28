Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan and China discuss strategic partnership

28 January 2026
Azerbaijan and China discuss strategic partnership
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A strategic partnership has been discussed between Azerbaijan and China, the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Bayramov's visit reflects the strong momentum of the Azerbaijan-China comprehensive strategic partnership and the shared commitment to deepening political dialogue and cooperation.

