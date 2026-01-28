Azerbaijan and China discuss strategic partnership

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. A strategic partnership has been discussed between Azerbaijan and China, the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Bayramov's visit reflects the strong momentum of the Azerbaijan-China comprehensive strategic partnership and the shared commitment to deepening political dialogue and cooperation.

