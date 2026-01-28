Azerbaijan estimates net profit of local banks in 2025
Azerbaijan's banking sector hit the jackpot in 2025, reaping a significant increase in net profit compared to the year before. The growth is a silver lining that showcases the sector's strong financial performance. The banks certainly pulled their weight by chipping in with profit tax payments.
