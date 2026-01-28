Azerbaijan lifts veil on registration figures for upcoming WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. More than 10,000 people have registered to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, the publication of the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan, National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev, on X says, Trend reports.

According to him, Baku is proud to host WUF13, which will take place from May 17 through 22.

He noted that the fact that more than 10,000 participants from 158 countries have already registered shows that the forum has become an important international platform for sustainable, inclusive, and sustainable urban development.

"We invite all partners and stakeholders to join this important dialogue. Register now and be part of WUF13 in Baku," he added.

WUF13 is a premier global conference on sustainable urbanization, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and co-hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan.