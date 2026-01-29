Iran’s Central Bank sees significant growth in foreign assets
In the eighth month of the current Iranian year, the Central Bank of Iran reported significant growth in both its foreign assets and overall asset value, reflecting a substantial increase in the financial strength of the country's banking sector compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy