AmCham advises integrating Green Key into Azerbaijan's hotel classification system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has recommended integrating the international Green Key sustainability certification into the national hotel classification system in its report, Trend reports.

According to the White Paper, this will promote sustainable development initiatives in the hotel industry and strengthen the country's position as an eco-friendly tourism destination.

"It is recommended to integrate Green Key into the national hotel classification system. Implementation can be phased, with hotels receiving support to meet certification criteria," the AmCham report said.

The report emphasized that operating and furnishing equipment (OS&E and FF&E) used in hotels is subject to customs duties, increasing the financial burden on owners and reducing investment in infrastructure and guest service. AmCham recommended exempting OS&E and FF&E from customs duties, which they believe will support the development of the hotel sector and attract international investors.

Furthermore, to stimulate investment in the hotel industry, AmCham proposed reducing property taxes and introducing a full tax exemption for newly built or renovated properties.

"This will encourage further investment in the hospitality sector, leading to improved service quality and increased competitiveness in the international market," the report noted.

The report also recommended introducing visa waivers or simplified procedures for key tourism markets, which will increase tourist flow, improve hotel occupancy rates, and strengthen the country's position as a leading tourism destination.

AmCham particularly emphasized hosting Formula 1 and other major events.

"Formula 1 has proven to be a major source of tourism and international promotion. However, the current contract is time-limited, and its potential discontinuation poses a risk to the tourism sector. It is proposed to extend the Formula 1 contract and actively seek similar large-scale events to maintain the country's status as a premier event destination. This will ensure long-term benefits for the hospitality sector," the report said.

Another key recommendation from AmCham is the establishment of a National Tourism Promotion Fund, which will be financed by a small percentage of all hotels and restaurants in the country. The fund's finances are used for international marketing campaigns promoting Azerbaijan in foreign tourism markets.

