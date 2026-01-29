Uzbekistan, Türkiye move to deepen textile cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have agreed to advance cooperation in the textile sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting held in Ankara between Mehmet Doğan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye’s leading textile company, DoCotton Group, and Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Minister of Economy and Finance.

Discussions focused on establishing cooperation in cotton cultivation and deep processing, in compliance with international sustainability and quality standards, including GOTS, OCS, OEKO-TEX, Regenerative Agriculture (RegAgri), and BCI.

The parties also explored proposals to develop the leather and silk industries, introduce modern production technologies, and expand the textile value chain. Special attention was paid to the introduction of mechanisms for generating and trading carbon credits, the promotion of environmentally friendly production, and the broader application of green technologies in the sector.

DoCotton Group is an internationally operating company headquartered in Türkiye and is recognized as a leading player in cotton cultivation, textile raw material supply, and processing. The company operates across the entire textile value chain, from cotton production to processing and delivery to global markets.

