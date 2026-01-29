Turkmenistan’s Demirgazyk Sovda Yoly launches tender for stone paper plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Demirgazyk Sovda Yoly Economic Society announced a tender for the construction of a stone paper production facility, Trend reports.

Interested participants can submit a written application on the applicant’s official letterhead, addressed to the company’s director, signed by an authorized person, and sealed. The application should indicate the full name of the participant, legal status, country of registration, and other relevant details. Companies registered in offshore zones or holding offshore bank accounts are not allowed to participate.

Tender proposals will be accepted until February 17.

A package of commercial (tender) proposals must be submitted in envelopes as follows: envelope "A" - general and technical conditions, envelope "B" - financial proposals.

Additional information:

Phone: +993 222-2-07-34

Address: Hazar Shopping Center, UIET building, 4th floor, quarter 211, 72, Balkanabat, Turkmenistan