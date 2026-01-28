Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee reviews new law on children’s rights (PHOTO)

The legislation also addresses protection measures for children affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters, accidents, or difficult living conditions, including those with disabilities, deprived of parental care, neglected, or at social risk. The draft law introduces a comprehensive legal framework to strengthen state guarantees for child rights, incorporates international standards, and establishes a mechanism for state oversight of their implementation.

In addition, the session reviewed proposed amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, Family Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and various other laws, including the “Youth Policy,” “Approval of Regulations on Commissions for the Protection of Children’s Rights,” “Prevention of Neglect and Juvenile Offenses,” “Physical Education and Sports,” “Social Services,” “Advertising,” “Restrictions on Tobacco Use,” “Protection of Children from Harmful Information,” and “Media” laws, to ensure consistency with the new child rights legislation. The amendments aim to strengthen protections in justice processes, safeguard personal data, identify children in difficult circumstances, and prevent violence against children.

During the discussions, committee members and representatives from relevant state agencies shared comments and proposals. Participants included committee vice-chair Arzukhan Alizada, Razi Nurullayev, Bahruz Maharramov, Nagif Hamzayev, Mubariz Gurbanli, Sevil Mikayılova, Hikmet Mammadov, Vugar Rahimzadeh, Tural Ganjaliyev, Elman Nasirov, and Adil Valiyev, director of the Social Legislation Department of the parliamentary apparatus. Also attending were Taliya Ibrahimova, head of the Legal Support Department of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs; Mehriban Zeynalova, chair of the “Clean World” Women’s Assistance Public Union; and Babək Huseynov, head of the Social Protection Policy Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The participants emphasized the law’s significant advantages, its contemporary relevance, and its role in fostering the physical, moral, and intellectual development of children, with particular attention to the evolving digital landscape. At the session’s conclusion, both draft laws were recommended for further review at the parliamentary plenary session.

The session was attended by committee members Azer Allahveranov and Mirjalil Gasimli, as well as representatives from key state institutions and other relevant officials.