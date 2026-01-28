Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee reviews new law on children’s rights (PHOTO)

The legislation also addresses protection measures for children
affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters, accidents, or
difficult living conditions, including those with disabilities,
deprived of parental care, neglected, or at social risk. The draft
law introduces a comprehensive legal framework to strengthen state
guarantees for child rights, incorporates international standards,
and establishes a mechanism for state oversight of their
implementation.
In addition, the session reviewed proposed amendments to the
Civil Procedure Code, Family Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and
various other laws, including the “Youth Policy,” “Approval of
Regulations on Commissions for the Protection of Children’s
Rights,” “Prevention of Neglect and Juvenile Offenses,” “Physical
Education and Sports,” “Social Services,” “Advertising,”
“Restrictions on Tobacco Use,” “Protection of Children from Harmful
Information,” and “Media” laws, to ensure consistency with the new
child rights legislation. The amendments aim to strengthen
protections in justice processes, safeguard personal data, identify
children in difficult circumstances, and prevent violence against
children.
During the discussions, committee members and representatives
from relevant state agencies shared comments and proposals.
Participants included committee vice-chair Arzukhan Alizada, Razi
Nurullayev, Bahruz Maharramov, Nagif Hamzayev, Mubariz Gurbanli,
Sevil Mikayılova, Hikmet Mammadov, Vugar Rahimzadeh, Tural
Ganjaliyev, Elman Nasirov, and Adil Valiyev, director of the Social
Legislation Department of the parliamentary apparatus. Also
attending were Taliya Ibrahimova, head of the Legal Support
Department of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s
Affairs; Mehriban Zeynalova, chair of the “Clean World” Women’s
Assistance Public Union; and Babək Huseynov, head of the Social
Protection Policy Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection of Population.
The participants emphasized the law’s significant advantages,
its contemporary relevance, and its role in fostering the physical,
moral, and intellectual development of children, with particular
attention to the evolving digital landscape. At the session’s
conclusion, both draft laws were recommended for further review at
the parliamentary plenary session.
The session was attended by committee members Azer Allahveranov
and Mirjalil Gasimli, as well as representatives from key state
institutions and other relevant officials.