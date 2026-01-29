Azerbaijan-UK trade volume soars to over $1bln in 2025
Trade relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom strengthened significantly in 2025. Bilateral commerce expanded sharply, reflecting deeper economic engagement between the two countries. Energy products continued to dominate exports, while imports from the UK showed strong growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy