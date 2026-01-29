AmCham proposes business continuity plans for Azerbaijan's key state-owned companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has recommended introducing business continuity plans (BCPs) for major state-owned companies, including Azerishig, Azersu, and Azerenergy, to strengthen economic stability and protect citizens, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan’s economic stability and societal well-being rely heavily on the uninterrupted functioning of its key SOEs – notably Azerishig, Azersu, and Azerenergy. These organizations form the backbone of the nation’s critical infrastructure, delivering electricity, water, and energy that sustain every aspect of daily life and industrial activity,” AmCham experts emphasized.

The report notes that the introduction of BCPs is not merely an administrative reform but a strategic measure tied to national security and economic stability.

“The introduction of mandatory BCP requirements across key SOEs is therefore not merely a procedural improvement, but a strategic safeguard to ensure that essential services remain reliable, citizens remain protected, and the national economy remains resilient in the face of disruption,” the document states.

According to the report, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with relevant ministries and regulatory bodies, is advised to:

- Introduce a mandatory requirement for key SOEs (e.g., Azerishiq, Azersu, Azerenergy) to design, implement, and maintain comprehensive BCPs;

- Develop and publish a BCP framework for essential services aligned with international standards (e.g., ISO 22301);

- Mandate risk assessments and scenario-based continuity planning for critical functions;

- Establish a national oversight body or inter-ministerial coordination platform for monitoring BCP readiness across SOEs;

- Conduct periodic BCP testing and simulation exercises, with reporting obligations to sector regulators or the Cabinet of Ministers;

- Encourage private-public partnerships for knowledge transfer and technical capacity building;

- Introduce incentives for SOEs with demonstrably strong BCPs (e.g., procurement advantages, tax benefits);

- Ensure board-level ownership of business continuity and integrate BCP metrics into performance reviews of senior executives;

AmCham stresses that the implementation and operationalization of BCPs in key state-owned companies will enhance Azerbaijan’s resilience to risks, ensure the uninterrupted provision of vital services, and align public sector governance with international best practices in sustainability and business continuity.

