Gabala plant set to decrease Azerbaijan's import dependency - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Prospects for producing competitive products and reducing import dependence through the construction of a plant for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production in Gabala have been discussed, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with Tsezar Chocheli, Founder of the 'Gabala Beverage Company,' we exchanged views on cooperation with the company and its business initiatives.

We highlighted the importance of attracting investment to the regions, discussed ongoing work on the construction of an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production plant in Gabala, and noted the project’s potential to support employment, enhance competitiveness, and reduce dependence on imports," the post said.

Gabala Beverage Company is a large-scale production facility being established in Azerbaijan through a partnership between Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) OJSC and Georgian Beer Company LLC. With an annual production capacity of 140 million liters, the plant will create approximately 300 jobs and aims to produce beer, energy drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages using modern technologies. This initiative supports Azerbaijan's efforts to enhance local production and export capabilities in the non-oil sector.

