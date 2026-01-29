Azerbaijan reveals upcoming mirror production capacity at its new plant (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SUMGAYIT, Azerbaijan, January 29. A mirror sheet production plant built on an area of ​​one hectare in the Sumgayit Industrial Park will produce 900,000 square meters of mirrors annually, Eldeniz Allahverdiyev, deputy director of 'Azermirror' LLC, told reporters during a media tour of the plant, Trend reports.

According to Allahverdiyev, the equipment was developed using Chinese technology.

He further noted that before the establishment of the plant, Azerbaijan relied on imports of mirrors from Russia, China, Türkiye, and Iran.

"With the plant now operational, these imports have been fully substituted, and in addition to meeting domestic demand, plans are underway to export the product to international markets. We have already received offers and reached agreements with several foreign countries, with exports anticipated in the near future."

The investment in Azermirror LLC amounts to 6.13 million manat ($3.6 million). Additionally, the state has provided a subsidy of up to 600,000 manat ($352,940) on the products being imported. Looking ahead, as demand continues to rise, the enterprise plans to shift to a two-shift work schedule, which is expected to create an additional 30 jobs.

On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening ceremony of the mirror sheet production plant of “Azermirror” LLC in the Sumgayit Industrial Park.