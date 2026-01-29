Tajikistan and Türkiye explore new frontiers for multilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 29. Sodik Imomi, Tajikistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Türkiye, engaged in a meeting with Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, to discuss the prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation on January 28, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interparliamentary interaction between Tajikistan and Türkiye and emphasized the need to further develop multifaceted cooperation.

In particular, both sides expressed interest in strengthening collaboration in the fields of education, science, culture, and tourism, as well as in holding meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation and enhancing the activities of sectoral working groups.

Earlier, on January 26, 2026, Sodiq Imomi met with Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Nadir Alpaslan. In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the two nations in the field of tourism.