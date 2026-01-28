Turkmenistan and Morocco engage in political consultations in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 28. Morocco and Turkmenistan conducted political consultations addressing a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation, encompassing political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian domains, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The consultations were held in Ashgabat on January 28 between the Head of the Middle East and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Omar Kadiri, Director General for Asia and Oceania Affairs at the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

The parties underscored their mutual interest in strengthening trade and economic relations, with a particular focus on key sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, textiles, agriculture, and tourism. They further explored the establishment of a Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation and emphasized the importance of fostering direct engagement between relevant ministries and business representatives to propel this initiative forward.

Throughout the consultations, the parties highlighted their productive collaboration within international and regional organizations, notably the United Nations, and affirmed their continued support for one another's initiatives. Additionally, the sides recognized the value of the existing legal framework and agreed to intensify discussions on forging new bilateral agreements in areas including foreign policy, transport, education, science, and other domains.