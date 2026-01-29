Azerbaijan propels national hydrogen strategy with expert-led work group meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A high-level meeting of the Working Group on the implementation of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy took place at the Ministry of Energy, with representatives from DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH in attendance, Trend reports via the ministry.

Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy, highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant potential for hydrogen production. He noted that within the first phase of the “Development of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy and its Implementation Plan” project, a document titled “National Strategic Outlook on Hydrogen” was prepared with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and presented at the COP29 conference.

To launch the second phase of the project, a tender supported by the EBRD was conducted, and DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH was selected as the winning company. The implementation plan is expected to be finalized in the first half of the current year.

During the meeting, Ilka Levington from DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH delivered a presentation on the application of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy. Participants discussed legal and other aspects of hydrogen production, identified priority areas for the next phase, and reached consensus on specific targets and tasks for the Working Group.

