Kazakhstan maintains leadership in incoming foreign investment in Central Asia, EBRD says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan continues to hold a leading position in terms of attracted foreign investments in Central Asia, Hüseyin Özhan, Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Özhan made the statement within the frame of working sessions of the Foreign Investors' Council's interim meeting in Astana, chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov.

"The EBRD is proud to be a partner to foreign investors who are investing in various sectors of the national economy," Özhan said.

Several initiatives from the past year were highlighted as examples of successful partnerships, including a project in the pharmaceutical industry aimed at developing local production, financing in the food supplement manufacturing sector, and support for international and European companies investing in Kazakhstan to expand production capacities and enhance the country’s competitiveness.

Since beginning operations in Kazakhstan, the EBRD has supported a portfolio of 345 projects, with a total value exceeding $12 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel