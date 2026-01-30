Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss strategic partnership and regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan reviewed current bilateral cooperation and discussed upcoming international events, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, and Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammed Elyasov.

The sides highly valued the outcomes of 2025, describing the year as a new milestone in Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, marked by high-level mutual visits and active cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

They emphasized that initiatives by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as Turkmenistan’s National Leader, have strengthened relations and strategic partnership, with cooperation expanding in energy, transport - including through the Middle Corridor - trade, and culture.

The meeting also covered issues related to upcoming international forums, meetings, and other events planned for 2026 in both countries. Particular attention was given to the 8th Advisory Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan in autumn 2026. Azerbaijan’s participation as a full member for the first time was noted as an important step in further strengthening regional cooperation and dialogue.

