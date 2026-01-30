Turkmenistan, Russia discuss deepening strategic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed ways to deepen strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was represented by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmed Gurbanov, while Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. The meetings took place in Ashgabat on January 29.

The meetings included an exchange of views on regional security, stability, and current international issues. Turkmenistan and Russia confirmed their readiness to enhance dialogue between their foreign ministries under the 2025-2026 Cooperation Program.

The parties also highlighted close cooperation within the UN and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), noting Turkmenistan’s current chairmanship in the CIS.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of the CIS, Sergei Lebedev, said that the CIS Executive Committee will provide all necessary support to ensure the successful execution of Turkmenistan’s 2026 chairmanship and the fulfillment of the provisions of the country’s leadership concept in the CIS.

He made the remark at a meeting with Turkmenistan’s plenipotentiary, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia and Chair of the Economic Commission, Esen Aydogdiyev, at the CIS Executive Committee headquarters on January 22, in Moscow.

